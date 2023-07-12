You are here: Home - News -

Family BS appoints joints underwriting directors

  12/07/2023
Family Building Society has promoted Blaine Faragher and Philip Townsend to joint directors of underwriting, taking over from Andrew Deeley who is retiring after a decade in the role.

Faragher has worked at the mutual since 2017, initially joining as an underwriting manager.

Prior to that he was a team manager at Momenta Group for just over a year and before that worked at Faragher Contractor Services for around five years.

He has also worked for nearly two years as an adjudicator at the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Townsend has been with the society since 2013, joining as an underwriter.

He previously worked at Lloyds Banking Group within Halifax as an in-house mortgage adviser before joining Bank of Ireland’s underwriting team.

They both will head up a team of 24 loan underwriters who review mortgage applications manually on a case-by-case basis.

Around 95 per cent of applications come from brokers, the mutual said.

Deeley has worked as the director of lending at Family Building Society for just over 10 years and before that was credit manager at Piraeus Bank for around two years.

He has also held senior roles at Home Funding Limited, GMAC-RFC and Birmingham Midshires.

Mark Bogard, CEO of the Family Building Society said: “The team of human underwriters we employ at the Family are here to ensure that underserved borrowers are lent to.

“Many of these would-be borrowers are finding it increasingly difficult to remortgage, let alone take out a new mortgage in these uncertain times.”

He continued: “Phil and Blaine’s team are here to personally support brokers whose clients are being turned down by the major lenders, just because of their age or their stories are just too complicated for their computers. Tell us their stories instead.”

