Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/07/2023

  • 28/07/2023
Predictions for base rate rises next week and an exclusive story on Santander scrapping its exit penalty for switchers were among the top stories on Mortgage Solutions this week.

Updates from lenders like TSB, Coventry Building Society, HSBC, Virgin Money and MPowered Mortgages also proved of interest, along with commentary on the trajectory of mortgage pricing which looks like it is on the turn.

Customers self-selecting product transfers and the growing popularity of 35-year mortgage terms also proved of interest.

Bank of England set to raise base rate to 5.25 per cent

 

TSB introduces three-year fixed rates; Coventry BS to cut rates – round-up

 

Exclusive: Santander scraps hefty exit penalty for ‘on the ball’ mortgage switchers

 

 

Mortgage rates rising but ‘signs’ close to peak – Rightmove

 

 

Remortgage instructions rise as borrowers stop waiting for rate cuts – LMS

 

 

 

Virgin Money adds exclusive deals; Aldermore brings out limited edition products – round-up

 

Homeowners taking 35-year mortgages up 117 per cent

 

MPowered Mortgages reduces three-year fixed rates

 

 

HSBC cuts rates prompting speculation on further reductions

Brokers warn of potential problems with self-selected product transfers

