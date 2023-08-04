You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/08/2023

by:
  • 04/08/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/08/2023
The Bank of England increasing the base rate to 5.25 per cent on Thursday was one of the most read stories this week.

Industry leaders talking about the Mortgage Charter and minimum withdrawal notice periods were of interest to readers too.

Lender rate and criteria changes, including Halifax, Natwest and The Mortgage Works, also climbed the most read list.

 

Halifax to raise maximum working age to 75 for mortgage borrowers

 

Mortgage rates see first weekly drop since April – Rightmove

 

Natwest changes rates and adds deals

 

Homebuyers forced to pay almost £10,000 in stamp duty fees

 

CMME brings out self-employed mortgage scheme

TMW slashes switcher rates; MPowered Mortgages reduces five-year fixed pricing – round-up

 

Mortgage Charter measures must only be ‘last resort’, lenders say

 

Minimum withdrawal notice periods may lead to ‘unintended consequences’, say industry leaders

 

Base rate rises to 5.25 per cent but fixed mortgage deals should remain stable

Small increase to base rate may be sign of BoE running out of steam – industry reaction

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.