Foundation Home Loans partners with Ohpen to transform mortgage origination process

Specialist lender Foundation Home Loans has chosen Ohpen’s software-as-a-service mortgage technology as its underwriting platform to transform its mortgage origination proposition.

The system will automate key parts of the journey and use real-time data to improve the broker experience.

The technology investment will allow staff to “focus on building stronger lender-broker relationships and other strategic activities that really underpin the firm’s growth aspirations”.

The lender added that the investment would offer the “ability to react quickly to market needs”.

Ohpen has been operating in the mortgage market since 2021 and is teaming up with two other lenders to deliver market-leading cloud-based banking solutions.

Chris Lomas, director of IT at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We selected Ohpen to deliver a best-in-class platform that will give our business the capability to meet our future strategy. The flexible and highly configurable range of core modules allows us to offer a state-of-the art broker experience.

“We were convinced by the quality of Ohpen’s team and their commitment to deliver the highest level of systems performance required to support our broker partners and our business.”

Jerry Mulle, UK’s managing director at Ohpen, added: “We are delighted that Foundation Home Loans has put its trust in us to help deliver a real step change in their originations journey.

“We see Foundation as a key strategic partner with whom we will collaborate to innovate and drive focussed change at pace for the specialist mortgage market.”

He continued: “This is further evidence that the market is crying out for technology which can modernise the end-to-end process and remove the straightjacket that legacy technology has placed on UK lenders’ modernisation ambitions.”