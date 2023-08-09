You are here: Home - News -

Aldermore brings out limited edition BTL product

  • 09/08/2023
Aldermore has released an additional limited edition buy-to-let product to support landlords secure better deals for portfolios.

All products are fixed at five years and come with a five per cent product.

The deal for individual landlords with single residential investment properties is priced at 5.89 per cent up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

For company landlords with single residential investment properties are also priced 5.89 per cent to 75 per cent LTV, along with the deal for multi property product for individual and company landlords with residential investment properties.

Jon Cooper (pictured), head of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “Landlords play an important role in the UK housing market and recently have experienced a challenging environment.

“We understand landlords can have varied and sometimes complex portfolios and by continually reviewing our product range, we aim to provide more options to better support landlords and help find the mortgage that is right for them.”

