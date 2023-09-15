Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/09/2023

Rumours about what may be in the Autumn Statement also proved popular, with tax breaks, benefits cuts and housing help possibly on the cards.
Rate cuts continued with Nationwide, Santander, Skipton Building Society and Halifax making reductions this week.
Mortgage rates continue to stabilise with ‘significant’ cuts on way – Rightmove
Inflation to fall to 4.6 per cent by year end and base rate nears peak – Deutsche Bank
Tax breaks, benefits cuts and housing help: All the Autumn Statement 2023 rumours so far
Now is the time to get stuck into buy to let, not abandon it – Hendry
Recession may force BoE to slash base rate next year – economist
Mortgage brokers reluctant to use lenders who pull deals at short notice
High stress rates along with lack of PTs could risk creating BTL mortgage prisoners, lender CEO says