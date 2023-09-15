You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/09/2023

by:
  • 15/09/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/09/2023
The buy-to-let sector was an area of interest this week, with pieces on high stress rates, product transfers and opportunities in the market ranking in the top 10.

Rumours about what may be in the Autumn Statement also proved popular, with tax breaks, benefits cuts and housing help possibly on the cards.

Rate cuts continued with Nationwide, Santander, Skipton Building Society and Halifax making reductions this week.

 

Mortgage rates continue to stabilise with ‘significant’ cuts on way – Rightmove

 

Inflation to fall to 4.6 per cent by year end and base rate nears peak – Deutsche Bank

Nationwide and Santander make further rate cuts – round-up

 

 

Skipton BS cuts rates and launches three-year fixes

 

Tax breaks, benefits cuts and housing help: All the Autumn Statement 2023 rumours so far

 

 

Now is the time to get stuck into buy to let, not abandon it – Hendry

 

Halifax to slash select rates by up to 0.5 per cent

 

Recession may force BoE to slash base rate next year – economist

 

Mortgage brokers reluctant to use lenders who pull deals at short notice

 

High stress rates along with lack of PTs could risk creating BTL mortgage prisoners, lender CEO says

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/