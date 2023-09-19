Skipton BS to host lunchtime learning session on track record mortgage and FTBs

The event will take place at 12pm on 26 September and last around 45 minutes.

It will be hosted by Jennifer Lloyd, Skipton’s head of mortgage products, and John Scrivens, the lender’s new build and first-time buyer lead.

The session will outline the progress and evolution of the lender’s track record mortgage, which it launched in May.

The product is aimed at helping renters get onto the property ladder without the Bank of Mum and Dad or guarantors, with the criteria recently expanded to include tenants who haven’t been homeowners in the last three years.

The session will also discuss other key products for first-time buyers, including shared ownership and joint borrower sole proprietor mortgages, and offer brokers insight in to how to best support their first-time buyer clients in this volatile economic environment.

To register for the event please follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/the-mortgage-solutions-lunchtimelearning/?skiptonmasterclass=pressrelease