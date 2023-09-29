You are here: Home - News -

News

OSB promote Couch to boost ESG team

  • 29/09/2023
OSB Group has appointed Jonathan Couch as head of communities, impact and ESG communications specialist.

Couch (pictured) joins the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) team from his previous role within the business, head of communications for savings. His brief is to focus on the social aspect of ESG for the group.

Couch, who has been with the group since 2012, will be responsible for delivering a new communities impact strategy, along with a range of other activities including regulatory reporting.

OSB Group’s current social responsibilities include volunteering, sponsorships, fundraising and fund matching.

 

OSB Group: ‘Greater positive change’

Neil Richardson, chief sustainability officer, OSB Group, said: “Jonathan’s vision, dedication and expertise will be instrumental in advancing our ESG goals and ambitions.

“By combining Jonathan’s talent with our existing strong and growing team, we can, in collaboration with our employee engagement community strategy, achieve even greater positive change for our communities. This appointment reinforces OSB’s commitment and purpose to improve and protect the quality of life for our colleagues, and communities through our long-term stewardship of our society and environment.”

