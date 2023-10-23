Skipton BS cuts rates on over 100 deals

Skipton Building Society will reduce rates across more than 100 of its mortgage products.

From 24 October, rate cuts will be made across its residential, buy-to-let and first-time buyer government scheme mortgages. The mutual has also reduced the rate of its track record mortgage which is aimed at renters.

Its residential mortgages have been reduced by up to 0.22 per cent across 70 products, while 16 of its buy-to-let deals have been lowered by up to 0.33 per cent.

Around 25 government scheme products have been reduced in rate by up to 0.3 per cent.

This includes a no-fee three-year fix at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) which will be lowered from 5.61 per cent to 5.44 per cent.

A two-year fix at 85 per cent LTV with a £495 fee will be cut from 5.99 per cent to 5.77 per cent.

Jennifer Lloyd (pictured), head of mortgage products at Skipton Building Society, said: “I’m pleased to announce that from tomorrow we are reducing over 100 mortgage rates across our product range.

“With 70 of our residential products reducing up to 0.22 per cent and 25 fixed government scheme products reducing up to 0.30 per cent. We keep all our products under constant review to make sure we’re offering the best deals for all customers.”