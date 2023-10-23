You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS cuts rates on over 100 deals

by:
  • 23/10/2023
  • 0
Skipton BS cuts rates on over 100 deals
Skipton Building Society will reduce rates across more than 100 of its mortgage products.

From 24 October, rate cuts will be made across its residential, buy-to-let and first-time buyer government scheme mortgages. The mutual has also reduced the rate of its track record mortgage which is aimed at renters. 

Its residential mortgages have been reduced by up to 0.22 per cent across 70 products, while 16 of its buy-to-let deals have been lowered by up to 0.33 per cent. 

Around 25 government scheme products have been reduced in rate by up to 0.3 per cent. 

This includes a no-fee three-year fix at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) which will be lowered from 5.61 per cent to 5.44 per cent. 

A two-year fix at 85 per cent LTV with a £495 fee will be cut from 5.99 per cent to 5.77 per cent. 

Jennifer Lloyd (pictured), head of mortgage products at Skipton Building Society, said: “I’m pleased to announce that from tomorrow we are reducing over 100 mortgage rates across our product range.  

“With 70 of our residential products reducing up to 0.22 per cent and 25 fixed government scheme products reducing up to 0.30 per cent. We keep all our products under constant review to make sure we’re offering the best deals for all customers.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel (now known as Toughsheet Community Stadium), Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.