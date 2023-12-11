You are here: Home - News -

News

Exclusive: Stonebridge hires Scrivens as sales head

by:
  • 11/12/2023
  • 0
Exclusive: Stonebridge hires Scrivens as sales head
National mortgage and insurance network Stonebridge has appointed John Scrivens (pictured) as its head of sales, joining its senior management team, Mortgage Solutions understands.

In his role, Scrivens will lead strategy to support firms looking to grow their income, including “new income generation and how to maximise income from existing opportunities”, and will have accountability for investments in related financial services businesses co-owned by the group.

He will report to Stonebridge’s chief executive Rob Clifford.

Scrivens joins from Skipton Building Society where he has worked for around nine years, most recently as regional manager for intermediary development and leadership. Before that, he was new build and first-time buyer lead.

He previously worked at Lloyds Bank for over five years as a local mortgage manager. Before that, he worked at Skipton Building Society as branch manager in Oxford for over a year and was previously a business development manager (BDM) for London and Norwich and Peterborough Building Society for nearly four years.

Scrivens is also a member of the IMLA Working Group on diversity and inclusion in the industry.

Clifford said: “It’s a real positive to be able to expand our leadership team with the appointment of John as our new head of sales. This exciting new appointment gives us additional senior management capacity and provides both the network and our member firms with a highly-experienced individual who brings a wealth of insight and knowledge, as well as a proven track record of driving commercial success.

“Everyone at Stonebridge is looking forward to the positive impact John will have on our growth plans and the mutual success of our member firms.”

Scrivens added: “I’m delighted to be joining Stonebridge, and to start working with both the entire team here and our member firms. Having spent the last 15 years working in the intermediary sector, and over 25 years in financial services, I have a real understanding of the challenges firms face, but also the opportunities available, particularly through a network such as Stonebridge.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 07, 2024
Wetherby Racecourse

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.