Exclusive: Stonebridge hires Scrivens as sales head

National mortgage and insurance network Stonebridge has appointed John Scrivens (pictured) as its head of sales, joining its senior management team, Mortgage Solutions understands.

In his role, Scrivens will lead strategy to support firms looking to grow their income, including “new income generation and how to maximise income from existing opportunities”, and will have accountability for investments in related financial services businesses co-owned by the group.

He will report to Stonebridge’s chief executive Rob Clifford.

Scrivens joins from Skipton Building Society where he has worked for around nine years, most recently as regional manager for intermediary development and leadership. Before that, he was new build and first-time buyer lead.

He previously worked at Lloyds Bank for over five years as a local mortgage manager. Before that, he worked at Skipton Building Society as branch manager in Oxford for over a year and was previously a business development manager (BDM) for London and Norwich and Peterborough Building Society for nearly four years.

Scrivens is also a member of the IMLA Working Group on diversity and inclusion in the industry.

Clifford said: “It’s a real positive to be able to expand our leadership team with the appointment of John as our new head of sales. This exciting new appointment gives us additional senior management capacity and provides both the network and our member firms with a highly-experienced individual who brings a wealth of insight and knowledge, as well as a proven track record of driving commercial success.

“Everyone at Stonebridge is looking forward to the positive impact John will have on our growth plans and the mutual success of our member firms.”

Scrivens added: “I’m delighted to be joining Stonebridge, and to start working with both the entire team here and our member firms. Having spent the last 15 years working in the intermediary sector, and over 25 years in financial services, I have a real understanding of the challenges firms face, but also the opportunities available, particularly through a network such as Stonebridge.