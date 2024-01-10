You are here: Home - News -

News

Legal and General Mortgage club adds Perenna to lender panel

by:
  • 10/01/2024
  • 0
Legal and General Mortgage club adds Perenna to lender panel
Legal and General Mortgage Club has brought long-term fixed rate specialist Perenna on to its lender panel.

The partnership will roll out the firm’s long-term fixed rated rate products, which range between 20 and 40 years with only a five-year early repayment charge (ERC), to brokers working with Legal and General.

The products go up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) and offer up to six times a borrowers’ income subject to criteria.

The product also has no maximum age limit and no standard variable rate (SVR).

Perenna uses a Danish bank funding model based on the covered bond market, rather than using short-term savings or deposits like high street lenders. This allows the company to fix rates for the full-term of the mortgage.

Higher stress rates also do not apply to borrowers as there is no reversion rate.

The product can assist first-time buyers onto the property ladder and offer an option for those approaching or in retirement as there is no end-of-term age limit.

Clare Beardmore (pictured), director of Legal and General Mortgage Club, said: “We pride ourselves on offering a range of mortgage solutions to our members that best suit their customers’ needs. Perenna is looking to provide certainty over customers’ monthly payments, and a range that opens up new options for borrowers.

“With recent volatility in mortgage rates, rising living costs and stubborn levels of inflation, long-term stability is something borrowers are searching for more and more. In this changing market, we believe it’s important to continue to expand our product offering and support advisers with new and innovative solutions, so they can best serve their clients. We are excited to see this innovative brand launch on our lender panel.”

Colin Bell, chief operating officer and co-founder, Perenna, added: “We’re excited to be launching our range of long-term fixed rate mortgages through Legal and General Mortgage Club.

“Customers will be secure in the knowledge that their monthly repayments are fixed for the long-term, whilst knowing they can also change their mortgage if and when they want to without any charge, after five years.”

He continued: “At a time when mortgage affordability continues to be strained for first time buyers, our products will help people get a foot on the property ladder by allowing them to borrow more in a sustainable way.

“We believe our products will go a long way to solving some of the mortgage market’s most common issues, and our partnership with Legal & General will help us achieve that goal.”

Perenna launched its product in November last year, with 40-year fixed starting from 5.75 per cent, having secured its full banking licence in September.

The company has partnered with Stonebridge, MAB and L&C, and hired two national account managers to its team.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.