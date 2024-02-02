You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/02/2024

  • 02/02/2024
The Bank of England (BoE) keeping the base rate at 5.25 per cent this week for the fourth time in a row, and its impact on the mortgage market, was of interest to readers this week.

Continued rate cuts by major lenders like Halifax, Natwest and Barclays also piqued readers’ interest, along with a report from Cifas that one in six will commit mortgage fraud to get a deal.

Santander’s results for 2023 proved popular with readers, with key highlights including gross mortgage lending coming to £13.1bn, its mortgage book coming to £175.2bn and £39.3bn worth of mortgage on its book due to refinance.

 

Halifax slashes remortgage rates; Natwest withdraws deals – round-up

One in six will commit mortgage fraud to get a deal – CIFAS

Barclays changes rates; Skipton trims pricing – round-up

 

Santander’s gross mortgage lending plunges to £13.1bn in 2023

 

Barclays flags 40 more bank branches for closure

 

All the winners of the Equity Release Awards 2024

 

Bank of England maintains base rate at 5.25 per cent

 

House sales bounce back at start to 2024 – Zoopla

 

Change Maker: Andrew Montlake, managing director, Coreco

 

LSL’s financial services network sees boost in market share

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

