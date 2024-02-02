Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/02/2024

The Bank of England (BoE) keeping the base rate at 5.25 per cent this week for the fourth time in a row, and its impact on the mortgage market, was of interest to readers this week.

Continued rate cuts by major lenders like Halifax, Natwest and Barclays also piqued readers’ interest, along with a report from Cifas that one in six will commit mortgage fraud to get a deal.

Santander’s results for 2023 proved popular with readers, with key highlights including gross mortgage lending coming to £13.1bn, its mortgage book coming to £175.2bn and £39.3bn worth of mortgage on its book due to refinance.