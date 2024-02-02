Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/02/2024

Continued rate cuts by major lenders like Halifax, Natwest and Barclays also piqued readers’ interest, along with a report from Cifas that one in six will commit mortgage fraud to get a deal.
Santander’s results for 2023 proved popular with readers, with key highlights including gross mortgage lending coming to £13.1bn, its mortgage book coming to £175.2bn and £39.3bn worth of mortgage on its book due to refinance.
