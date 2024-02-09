Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/02/2024

The lender is soft launching offering trail-fees and no early repayment charge (ERC) fixed rates of five, seven, 10, 12 and 15 years, with plans to expand its distribution in the coming year.

Legal and General Mortgage Services revamping its distribution team with promotions and the hire of Greg Cunnington also piqued readers’ interest.

The mortgage price war ranked highly in most read, along with commentary on mortgage fraud and automation in the mortgage industry.

 

Exclusive interview: Dutch pension fund-backed longer-term mortgage lender April soft launches

 

Halifax cuts homebuyer deals but ups other rates; The Cumberland slashes rates – round-up

 

LLLE 2024: Consumer Duty ‘changes the game’ on vulnerability

 

Nearly half of lenders and third of brokers would welcome EPC policy reversal

 

Legal and General Mortgage Services revamps distribution team and hires Cunnington

 

The mortgage price war is hotting up for remortgagors – Blissett

 

Embracing robotic process automation in the mortgage industry – Morgan

 

MPs sign early day motion to back Mortgage Prisoners campaign

 

US mortgage applications and rates fall – view from across the pond

 

Preventing mortgage fraud: A guide for brokers – Coventry BS

