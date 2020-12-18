You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

‘Expect a government U-turn on stamp duty’ – Star Letter 18/12/2020

by:
  • 18/12/2020
  • 0
‘Expect a government U-turn on stamp duty’ – Star Letter 18/12/2020
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comment from our readers.

 

This week’s comment came under the article: AMI and IMLA warn of property chains collapsing without phased stamp duty deadline.

User Sox wrote that it will be “horrendous” for those buyers who narrowly miss the deadline.

And added: “Whilst it might be very easy to tell our clients they will need to have the additional funds in place, someone having to pay an extra £6-£11k for the ‘sake of a few days’ is not just simply going to accept that, smile serenely and ‘lump it’.

“Especially if that person was in a complete chain with a mortgage offer a full three months before the deadline, when 12 weeks ‘should’ have been more than adequate.

“These otherwise quite lovely and passive clients will be screaming at their solicitors, brokers and everyone who will listen because no one has that money to lose in this environment and, frankly a government incentive that was handed out on a whim without any understanding of the impact on the market was irresponsible.

“Expect a U-turn in true 2020 government style, but it won’t come until the deadline is almost upon us because otherwise there will be the flip side of the coin and those people that try and push it, which would be simply not fair.

“So yes please to an extension, but please don’t announce it until much nearer the time for goodness sake.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 18/12/20

Stamp duty and the looming 31 March deadline has been the running theme this week, as industry figures ask the...

Close