Know Your BDM: Phil Lawford, Tipton and Coseley Building Society

This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Phil Lawford, business development manager for the Tipton and Coseley Building Society

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

I cover several hundred firms and advisers across the Midlands and also key accounts for the society around the country.

How do you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers?

It is important to be able to engage with brokers in whichever medium suits them best and to try and ensure I am adding value to their day.

What personal skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Patience and listening; remember you are there for your brokers not the other way around.

What personal skill would you most like to improve on?

I am a strong believer in personal development to ensure I can be as effective in my role as possible, particularly in the current Covid-19 circumstances.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

I’ll never forget when a colleague taught me to meet people at their map of the world instead of my own. In other words, to try and see things from their perspective even if you don’t necessarily agree with them; it’s stood me in good stead over the years.

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal you’ve been involved in?

After being involved in the mortgage industry for over 30 years there has been so many but I find self-build and renovation projects the most rewarding and memorable when you help get them over the line.

If you were head of the FCA or PRA for the day, what would you change about regulation in the mortgage industry?

I would like to ensure that the later life lending market is better served and continues to evolve; working for an active lender in this sector I’m conscious we have an aging population and it’s currently an underserved area.

What was your motivation for choosing this industry as a career?

I joined a local building society as a cashier aged 18 and progressed from there working in a variety of roles to where I am today.

If you could do any other job in the property personal financial services sector, what would it be and why?

I would like to work for the FCA or PRA to help drive positive change

What did you want to be growing up?

I wanted to play guitar in an indie rock band.