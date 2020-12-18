Know Your BDM: Emma Evenett, Leeds Building Society

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

I’m based on the south coast and look after around 1,000 brokers in the Salisbury, West Sussex, Hampshire, Dorset and Isle of Wight areas.

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?

As a team we’ve focused on being creative and finding the best solutions that work well for brokers. I’ve found phone calls really help to maintain those relationships and I’ve also been making use of Zoom for meetings. It’s about being flexible and adapting to individual needs because what works for one person, doesn’t work for everyone.

What personal skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I think I am quite empathetic. I really like to listen and understand somebody’s problem and how I can help a broker’s client. For me, it’s really about helping people.

What personal skill would you most like to improve on?

I only started this role in lockdown, so I’m really looking forward to being able to get out and about to meet more people when it’s safe for us all to do so.

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?

Zoom calls, because it’s comfier and warmer.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

Do the jobs you don’t want to do first. Simple advice, but I find it really works.

What is the most unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

A three-storey property next to a stream. It was seen as a flood risk but I managed to find a solution which allowed the broker to help his client.

What has been your lockdown coping strategy?

Going outside for walks. I’ve found getting outdoors and setting aside time for a break really beneficial.

If you were head of the FCA for the day, what would you change about regulation in the mortgage industry?

I would cut back on jargon to help ensure vulnerable customers get the best service and support on offer.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

Being able to offer brokers the support they need to help their clients have the home they want. Working together to find solutions and being able to show how different products can help different people’s needs is what motivates me.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I’d be an estate agent. I just really love property and helping people find homes.

What did you want to be growing up?

I wanted to be a singer, but that was perhaps a bit ambitious.

What’s your favourite face mask design to wear?

Can I have two? I’ve got a black one that goes with everything and a white and grey polka dot one.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I don’t think there’s a strange question, to be honest. I’m happy to answer any questions.