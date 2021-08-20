Know Your BDM: James Green, Dudley Building Society

This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking with James Green, business development manager at Dudley Building Society.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

More than 1,000 intermediaries registered for direct business through six mortgage clubs. Additionally, we accept applications through 10 packager firms, meaning we can assist with applications for intermediaries who are not otherwise registered directly.

We strive to be a beacon of support to our local community, but we are not a locally-restricted lender and will assist with properties across England and Wales.

How do you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers?

I’m as accessible as possible for our partners whether by telephone, email or social media. I will be attending events now restrictions have lifted and returning to regular face-to-face appointments with partners.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

My pragmatic approach to new case enquiries and can-do attitude for cases which are a little quirky. Coupled with an in-depth knowledge of our lending criteria. I am extremely proud of my personal brand and the service that I provide.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

I’m a dreadful golfer. This is a talent I want to improve to save myself a lot of frustration.

What’s the best bit of career related advice you’ve ever been given?

The best advice I’ve ever received was from my grandmother as a child. She told me to always treat others as I would like to be treated myself and that is something which I carry with me through my professional and personal life.

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal you’ve been involved in?

We had an enquiry for a property which used to be a World War II air raid shelter. Due to the unusual construction type of this building, which included a design in keeping with the original look, it did not fit the criteria with most lenders. We were able to apply a common sense approach to the case.

If you were head of the FCA for the day, what would you change about regulation in the mortgage industry?

I am happy with the current regulation for the most part. I would like to see more investment into green initiatives which make a measurable difference to the environment.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I love people. From all the roles I have held over the years, the memories which have stayed with me are those where I have positively impacted someone’s life and aspirations.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

It would be at Dudley Building Society. Having worked in all sorts of weird and wonderful roles over the years, it’s rare to find an employer that truly has the interests of its customers and colleagues at heart. So, my aim is to be part of the upper management structure and help to shape the journey that the society is on for years to come.

What did you want to be growing up?

I’ve always been a devout Wolverhampton Wanderers fan. My dream was to be the strike partner of one of our most beloved players, Steve Bull. I often spent evenings in the back garden pretending I was playing with Steve Bull. I even provided my own commentary.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

I would love to be able to speak foreign languages with ease.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I did a short stint as a landscape gardener and was asked by a customer if the slabs they had ordered would be waterproof.