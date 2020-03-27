You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/03/2020

by:
  • 27/03/2020
  • 0
Unsurprisingly this week has been dominated by the restrictions imposed by government to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting fallout in the market.

 

Lenders have been hammered by the loss of in-person valuations which has resulted in many cutting product offerings and restricting loan to values.

More practical issues such as the impact on broker communication teams and the implementation of mortgage payment holidays has also hampered many lenders.

It’s been one of the most disrupted and unsettled weeks in the mortgage market for a decade.

 

Nationwide closes dedicated broker support

 

HSBC mortgage payment holiday and arrears policy goes live

 

Barclays working on mortgage holiday solution for BTL borrowers

 

RBS removes all trackers as Santander ups rates

 

Nationwide reintroduces tracker mortgages

 

Mortgage payment holiday borrowers may be denied product transfers

 

Government slams brakes on housing market allowing only ‘critical’ moves

 

Lloyds Banking Group extends mortgage offers and grants 70k payment holidays

 

Major lenders pledge to continue high LTV mortgages

 

Halifax Intermediaries to relaunch higher LTV products – exclusive

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Nationwide extends mortgage offer periods and widens digital valuation use

Nationwide Building Society will extend mortgage offer periods for all existing applications by three months and widen the use of...

Close