Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/03/2020

Unsurprisingly this week has been dominated by the restrictions imposed by government to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting fallout in the market.

Lenders have been hammered by the loss of in-person valuations which has resulted in many cutting product offerings and restricting loan to values.

More practical issues such as the impact on broker communication teams and the implementation of mortgage payment holidays has also hampered many lenders.

It’s been one of the most disrupted and unsettled weeks in the mortgage market for a decade.