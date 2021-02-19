You are here: Home - News -

News

The top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 19/02/2021

by:
  • 19/02/2021
  • 0
The top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 19/02/2021
Banks continued to show their confidence in the market with more high loan to value mortgages hitting the shelves this week, along with rate cuts and improved income criteria.

 

Meanwhile, a tightening of the rules around the new Help to Buy scheme got brokers talking.

But stamp duty is still at the top of the housing market’s agenda, with news and views about the tax holiday making four appearances in this week’s top 10 mortgage broker stories.

 

Stamp duty holiday extension ‘does little to help’, conveyancer says

 

Buyers could save £1bn with six-week stamp duty holiday extension – Rightmove

 

HSBC accepts overtime as mortgage rates are cut

 

NatWest re-introduces high LTV options

 

First-time buyers have greater mortgage choice as lenders step back into market – Moneyfacts

 

Help to Buy rules get tougher as couples forced to jointly apply, say brokers

 

Lenders cut maximum loans as affordability used to regulate mortgage volumes

 

Sunak considering stamp duty holiday extension – reports

 

The risks ahead from unwinding the stamp duty holiday – Pike

 

Santander cuts mortgage rates and adds cashback

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
‘Beggars belief’ borrowers are tested on stress rates but not loss of income – Star Letter 19/02/2021

Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comment from our readers.

Close