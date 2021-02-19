The top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 19/02/2021

Meanwhile, a tightening of the rules around the new Help to Buy scheme got brokers talking.
But stamp duty is still at the top of the housing market’s agenda, with news and views about the tax holiday making four appearances in this week’s top 10 mortgage broker stories.
Stamp duty holiday extension ‘does little to help’, conveyancer says
Buyers could save £1bn with six-week stamp duty holiday extension – Rightmove
First-time buyers have greater mortgage choice as lenders step back into market – Moneyfacts
Help to Buy rules get tougher as couples forced to jointly apply, say brokers
Lenders cut maximum loans as affordability used to regulate mortgage volumes
The risks ahead from unwinding the stamp duty holiday – Pike