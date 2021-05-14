You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/05/2021

  • 14/05/2021
Costly conveyancing and slow self-assessment turnarounds topped the news this week on Mortgage Solutions, as the universe seemingly found ever-more creative ways to arrest the mortgage application and purchase process.

 

Beyond these broker challengers, technology advances caught reader’s attention as new integrations and partnerships promised more seamless workflows. The rush of lenders returning to, or enhancing, their high loan to value (LTV) lending continued.

Meanwhile, the regulator ruffled feathers in setting out the latest fees to cover the cost of its compensation scheme.

 

Conveyancing costs double as homebuyers rush to beat the stamp duty deadline

 

HMRC warns of self-assessment delays which brokers fear could stall mortgage process

 

NatWest plugs mortgage application API into Moneysupermarket.com

 

Product transfers: Benefit to the customer or the lender?

 

Primis bosses heap criticism on FCA and FSCS fee blows and call for industry unity

 

Beverley BS offers limited edition 90 per cent LTV deal

 

It is a mystery why lenders insist on hard footprints for DIPs – Marketwatch

 

360 Dotnet and Twenty7Tec enhance integration for brokers

 

Virgin launches mortgage guarantee fixes up to 15 years; TSB adjusts rates

 

Opportunities rife for advisers promoting advice on furlough and the self-employed – Kensington

