Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/05/2021

Costly conveyancing and slow self-assessment turnarounds topped the news this week on Mortgage Solutions, as the universe seemingly found ever-more creative ways to arrest the mortgage application and purchase process.

Beyond these broker challengers, technology advances caught reader’s attention as new integrations and partnerships promised more seamless workflows. The rush of lenders returning to, or enhancing, their high loan to value (LTV) lending continued.

Meanwhile, the regulator ruffled feathers in setting out the latest fees to cover the cost of its compensation scheme.