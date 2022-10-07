Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/10/2022

Rising buy-to-let rates and fees as well as calls from brokers for borrowers to not pull applications after income tax U-turn on Monday were the most read this week.

Leeds Building Society’s Richard Fearon’s comments that the governments need to “reinstill confidence and credibility” with its next Budget and Hampden and Co’s chief executive Graeme Hartop’s interview stating that he was keen to work with more brokers piqued readers’ interest.

Santander dropping its judicial review into the Financial Ombudsman’s request to look at historical Standard Variable Rate also proved popular.