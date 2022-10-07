You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/10/2022

  • 07/10/2022
Rising buy-to-let rates and fees as well as calls from brokers for borrowers to not pull applications after income tax U-turn on Monday were the most read this week.

Leeds Building Society’s Richard Fearon’s comments that the governments need to “reinstill confidence and credibility” with its next Budget and Hampden and Co’s chief executive Graeme Hartop’s interview stating that he was keen to work with more brokers piqued readers’ interest.

Santander dropping its judicial review into the Financial Ombudsman’s request to look at historical Standard Variable Rate also proved popular.

Buy-to-let mortgage rates and fees spike favouring equity rich investors

Foundation relaunches buy-to-let range

 

Brokers name best lenders for withdrawal communications ‒ analysis

 

Brokers urge borrowers not to pull applications after income tax U-turn – analysis

 

HSBC cuts mortgage rates for switching customers by up to 0.4 per cent

 

Santander drops judicial review into FOS about historic SVR changes

 

Surge in mortgage arrears and repossessions ‘unavoidable’ but banks will survive – Capital Economics

 

Hampden and Co CEO: ‘We’re keen to meet with mortgage brokers’

 

‘We can play our part, but the government needs to play theirs’ ‒ Fearon

 

Consumer Duty challenge: Five ways to improve client communication – MorganAsh

 

 

