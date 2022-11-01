Econveyancer partners with In Partnership

In Partnership has agreed to take on Econveyancer as its panel manager.

In Partnership incorporates both The On-Line Partnership Limited and The Whitechurch Network Limited. The two networks confirm they have more than 500 member advisers between them. The deal means that members will have access to eConveyancer’s panel of more than 70 conveyancing firms, all of which have been audited and benchmarked.

The partnership also means that broker members of the two networks will have access to additional features of the Econveyancer proposition, such as its DigitalMove platform which brings together key stakeholders in a transaction, and its Rapid Remortgage service.

Econveyancer has entered into panel management deals with Moray Group, Intra Private Finance and Just Mortgages in recent months.

Karen Rodrigues (pictured), director of sales at Econveyancer, suggested that partnerships like this are crucial for the home buying and selling process to function properly.

She continued: “This new agreement with In Partnership is a great example of yet another relationship that will help mortgage advisers provide a better conveyancing experience for their clients. We take a rigorous approach to upholding the quality of our conveyancer panel, which is closely monitored to ensure unwavering high standards, and we continue to invest in technology to benefit all of our stakeholders.”

Tim Coghill, head of strategic partnerships at In Partnership, added: “This partnership will provide customers additional support and efficiency in their home buying journey through innovative technology solutions.”