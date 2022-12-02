You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 02/12/2022

  • 02/12/2022
Predictions that the base rate will peak at four per cent early next year and give leeway for lenders to reduce rates further are the most read stories this week.

 

Broker observations that the mortgage market has “gone into hibernation” with dipping activity levels, as well as forecasts of inflation from the Bank of England’s chief economist Huw Pill also proved popular with readers.

Vida’s restructure to an “engagement-centric model” following its strategic review also shot up the most read league table.

Base rate to peak at four per cent giving ‘scope’ for lower mortgage rates, experts say

Christmas has come early for mortgage activity, ‘but not in a good way’ ‒ analysis

 

Inflation likely to start falling next year says BoE’s chief economist

 

Vida restructures to ‘engagement-centred model’ following strategic review ‒ exclusive

 

There’s never been a better time to enter the equity release sector – Finova

 

Government launches pilot to help mid-rise buildings with ‘extortionate’ cladding bills

 

Halifax and Virgin Money lower remortgage rates ‒ round-up

 

UK house price growth slows to 4.4 per cent ‒ Nationwide

 

Halifax to double PT transfer window to six months

 

HSBC to close 114 branches by April next year

 

