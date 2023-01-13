Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/01/2023

Bluestone CEO Steve Seal’s Tough Talk on factors influencing mortgage pricing and the affordability gap was the most read story this week.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) warning that over 770,000 borrowers are at risk of mortgage payment shortfall and Halifax changing its loan to income caps also topped the most read list.

There were also several key appointments this week, with Connect for Intermediaries hiring a trio to its leadership team, Green Finance Institute hiring Rachael Hunnisett and Stonebridge’s CEO Rob Clifford joining the FCA’s small business practitioner panel.