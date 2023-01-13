Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/01/2023

The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) warning that over 770,000 borrowers are at risk of mortgage payment shortfall and Halifax changing its loan to income caps also topped the most read list.
There were also several key appointments this week, with Connect for Intermediaries hiring a trio to its leadership team, Green Finance Institute hiring Rachael Hunnisett and Stonebridge’s CEO Rob Clifford joining the FCA’s small business practitioner panel.
Tough Talk: Swap rates are not the only factor influencing mortgage pricing
The case of new builds as UK housing supply continues to dwindle – Hall
Over 770,000 borrowers at risk of mortgage payment shortfall, warns FCA
FCA appoints Stonebridge CEO Clifford to smaller business practitioner panel
Airbnb urges lenders to allow mortgage borrowers to home share
No plans to extend or replace Help to Buy scheme, housing minister says
Green Finance Institute hires Skipton’s Hunnisett to spearhead green mortgage campaign