You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/01/2023

by:
  • 13/01/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/01/2023
Bluestone CEO Steve Seal’s Tough Talk on factors influencing mortgage pricing and the affordability gap was the most read story this week.

 

The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) warning that over 770,000 borrowers are at risk of mortgage payment shortfall and Halifax changing its loan to income caps also topped the most read list.

There were also several key appointments this week, with Connect for Intermediaries hiring a trio to its leadership team, Green Finance Institute hiring Rachael Hunnisett and Stonebridge’s CEO Rob Clifford joining the FCA’s small business practitioner panel.

Tough Talk: Swap rates are not the only factor influencing mortgage pricing

 

The case of new builds as UK housing supply continues to dwindle – Hall

 

Over 770,000 borrowers at risk of mortgage payment shortfall, warns FCA

 

Halifax tweaks loan to income caps

 

Connect for Intermediaries hires trio to leadership team

 

FCA appoints Stonebridge CEO Clifford to smaller business practitioner panel

 

Mortgage deal shelf life hits a record low of 15 days

 

Airbnb urges lenders to allow mortgage borrowers to home share

 

No plans to extend or replace Help to Buy scheme, housing minister says

 

Green Finance Institute hires Skipton’s Hunnisett to spearhead green mortgage campaign

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/