Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/03/2023

The buy-to-let market proved of interest to readers, with comments around rent freezes and eviction bans, Section 21 eviction notice use and expectations for the year ranked highly in our most read this week.

The London School of Economics’ report on mortgage prisoners, showing that the government has made £2.4bn in surplus from mortgage prisoner portfolio sales, also piqued readers’ interest.

 

Mortgage rates have ‘bottomed out’, says Rose Capital Partners founder

 

Rent freeze and eviction ban will be ‘final nail’ for landlords – Star Letter 24/02/2023

 

Santander lowers affordability rate for retained properties

 

Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank up mortgage variable revert rates

 

 

Section 21 notice use increases by over a third

 

Nationwide ditches sub-four per cent mortgages as swap rates rise

 

Four-day week ‘would not work for mortgage market’ ‒ analysis

 

Government made £2.4bn in surplus from mortgage prisoner portfolio sales

 

What buy-to-let landlords can expect for the rest of 2023 – Seddons

 

Skipton BS cuts rates and adds products

 

 

