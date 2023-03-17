Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/03/2023

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s first budget, along with commentary from the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) were among most read this week.

Changes to childcare, pensions, energy bills, fuel and alcohol duty were among some of the key announcements, but mortgages or the housing market were not on the agenda. This led many to say this was a “missed opportunity” for the government.

The OBR said house prices were expected to decline by 10 per cent and the base rate would hit 4.3 per cent before falling.

HSBC hitting the 1,000 broker firm milestone and the government naming and shaming developers who did (or did not) sign cladding remediation contracts also piqued reader interest.