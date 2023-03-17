You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/03/2023

by:
  • 17/03/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/03/2023
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s first budget, along with commentary from the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) were among most read this week.

Changes to childcare, pensions, energy bills, fuel and alcohol duty were among some of the key announcements, but mortgages or the housing market were not on the agenda. This led many to say this was a “missed opportunity” for the government.

The OBR said house prices were expected to decline by 10 per cent and the base rate would hit 4.3 per cent before falling.

HSBC hitting the 1,000 broker firm milestone and the government naming and shaming developers who did (or did not) sign cladding remediation contracts also piqued reader interest.

 

Swap rates fall post-US bank failure could reverse rising UK base rate and mortgage price trajectory

 

House prices to fall 10 per cent and base rate to rise by Q3 – OBR

Spring Budget 2023: All the key announcements at a glance

 

Unaffordable self-employed mortgages up a third since mini Budget

 

Spring Budget 2023: A ‘missed opportunity’ to help the housing market – industry reaction

 

EPC C status is ‘not worth landlords bothering with’ – Star Letter 10/03/2023

 

Deja vu for brokers over FCA’s mortgage lender intervention ‒ analysis

 

HSBC hits 1,000 broker firm milestone

 

Government names 39 developers who signed remediation contracts and 11 who haven’t

 

Spring Budget 2023: OBR projects UK living standards to hit 1950s level by next year

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.