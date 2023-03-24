Air appoints Glynn as CEO in senior team reshuffle

Later life lending specialist Air has restructured its senior team, appointing Paul Glynn as CEO and making a number of internal promotions.

Glynn will provide “high level strategic insight” and “leverage the resources and intellectual property” of the wider group to support Air.

He was most recently group business-to-business director at Key for around a year and before that was director of sales at More 2 Life for around four years.

Glynn also worked at My Acquisition Expert as a sales and marketing director for around a year, and before that worked at Partnership for around seven years.

Mike Taylor has taken on the role of managing director of Air Club and will oversee running of the firm and deliver benefits to members on a day-to-day basis.

He has been with Air Sourcing for around four years as operations director and before that worked at Holloway Friendly for around a year as member services and support director.

Before that, he was director of underwriting at Unum for around four years, and prior to that was chief underwriter and head of claims at Friends Provident.

He will be supported by Jon Tweed, Air Club’s director of sales, while Stuart Wilson, founder of Air, will continue to provide strategic input as chair of Air Club.

The company said that the restructure means they would more resources to provide what they need, whether it is general support, or strategic partners need more bespoke collaboration.

“The overall aim of Air is to grow the later life lending market, encouraging more firms and partners into the sector whilst delivering better customer outcomes,” the firm noted.

Ben Halhead, who has been head of technology for nearly four years, will work on advancing the group’s technology capability to “drive the development of the later life lending market for advisers and partners”.

‘The next step in Air’s evolution’

Glynn said: “Air is a unique proposition in this market and supports thousands of advisers across the UK with access to market leading rates, accredited training and insights into how they can build their businesses – even in the challenging market conditions that we are facing.

“As someone who has worked in financial services for many years, I look forward to working with Mike, Jon, Ben and our strategic partners as we leverage the resources of the Group to improve the support, tools and features we can offer the market.”

Wilson added: “Having launched Air and helped it grow successfully over a number of years, these appointments are the next step forward in its evolution.

“With a strong team led by Paul and Mike determined to support our members and partners, as well as my work on horizon scanning, we are ideally positioned to help the market prosper – even in the current environment.”

He noted: “Air is committed to supporting advisers of all sizes across the market and helping them to build the best businesses they can and today’s move is a step forward in achieving this.”