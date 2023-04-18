Market Harborough BS appoints Steenkamp as specialist BDM

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has appointed Bianca Steenkamp as its specialist business development manager (BDM).

Steenkamp (pictured) will be tasked with driving growth at the specialist lender and building relationships with networks and intermediaries. She will work with Chris Thompson, national account manager, to support intermediaries in London and the South East.

Steenkamp has over 15 years of experience in the mortgage sector, with previous roles at both lenders and brokerages including the State Bank of India, Quilter Network and John Charcol.

Most recently, she was at alternative lender Generation Home as intermediary manager.

Earlier this month the lender announced it had achieved a record-breaking performance in 2022, including £182m in new mortgage lending and a profit before tax of £4.5m.

Richard Saunders, head of sales at MHBS, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Bianca to the team, her in-depth understanding of the market and warm personality made her the perfect choice for this role.

“As our team expands to meet the ever-increasing demand from clients with complex circumstances, our commitment to provide a personal approach and outstanding level of service remains as strong as ever.”

Steenkamp added: “MHBS is a well-regarded, successful lender so I’m excited to be joining the team. I’m looking forward to getting out and about, meeting new brokers and reconnecting with familiar faces. Having worked as an intermediary, I know they work with lots of lenders who all have different ways of working. I’m here to make the MHBS journey as smooth and straightforward as possible.

“Brokers place their trust in us every time they give us a case and I’m passionate about taking any pain out of the process to deliver the best possible outcome for them and their clients.”