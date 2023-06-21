You are here: Home - News -

News

MPowered Mortgages opens ChatGPT function to brokers nationwide

by:
  • 21/06/2023
  • 0
MPowered Mortgages opens ChatGPT function to brokers nationwide
Mpowered Mortgages has rolled out its chatbot, CriteriaGPT, to all of its broker partners nationwide.

This is the Beta version of the technology and follows an internal trial among its sales and underwriter teams last month. 

The chatbot uses ChatGPT technology to answer criteria queries and can respond in a human-like manner. 

The lender said this will remove the need for human intervention while still providing brokers with quick and accurate answers. 

Brokers can apply to be part of the lender’s testing programme by registering their interest online or getting in touch with their local business development manager (BDM). Feedback from the testing will help to improve and develop the technology ahead of a whole of market rollout. 

The testing is expected to conclude in July, with a full product deployment in Q3. 

Stuart Cheetham (pictured), CEO of MPowered Mortgages, said: “At MPowered Mortgages, we are constantly looking at ways we can both improve the broker journey and the time it takes to get a mortgage offer, using AI driven technology.  

“One of the main reasons for a broker contacting a lender is to get a detailed understanding of lending criteria. So, I’m delighted to announce this development which is aimed at making brokers’ lives easier.” 

He added: “ChatGPT is the latest innovation in chatbot technology, and perfectly augments our own in-house proprietary AI which is live in the market. We’re delighted to be working with brokers to test how we can integrate this into our lending enquiries process, with the aim of delivering an enhanced tool to all brokers very soon. 

“AI is already driving innovation in the mortgage market, and we know few have the capability to drive this forward like MPowered.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Have mortgage lenders done enough to jump start the housing energy efficiency drive?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.