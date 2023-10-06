Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/10/2023

According to an FOI request sent by The Telegraph, the number of first-time buyers who have fallen behind on mortgage payments has doubled in the last year to 4,854 households due to inflation and rising mortgage rates.
Lenders also continued cutting rates, making up most of the most read list, with Nationwide, Halifax, HSBC and Fleet Mortgages just selection of firms lowering pricing.
An investigation by Mortgage Solutions into product transfer windows of the top 10 lenders also piqued readers’ interest.
Nationwide increases maximum LTV and LTI limits for self-employed
Thousands of first-time buyers in arrears due to Help to Buy scheme stress – reports
Halifax, HSBC and Coventry BS latest lenders to lower rates – round-up
Brokers urge large lenders to stretch PT windows as many offer under six months
L&C signs specialist finance partnership and looks to future