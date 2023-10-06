Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/10/2023

Reports that thousands of first-time buyers were struggling to meet mortgage payments as they came to the end of their interest-free period of their Help to Buy loan was popular with readers.

According to an FOI request sent by The Telegraph, the number of first-time buyers who have fallen behind on mortgage payments has doubled in the last year to 4,854 households due to inflation and rising mortgage rates.

Lenders also continued cutting rates, making up most of the most read list, with Nationwide, Halifax, HSBC and Fleet Mortgages just selection of firms lowering pricing.

An investigation by Mortgage Solutions into product transfer windows of the top 10 lenders also piqued readers’ interest.