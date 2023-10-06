You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/10/2023

  • 06/10/2023
Reports that thousands of first-time buyers were struggling to meet mortgage payments as they came to the end of their interest-free period of their Help to Buy loan was popular with readers.

According to an FOI request sent by The Telegraph, the number of first-time buyers who have fallen behind on mortgage payments has doubled in the last year to 4,854 households due to inflation and rising mortgage rates.

Lenders also continued cutting rates, making up most of the most read list, with Nationwide, Halifax, HSBC and Fleet Mortgages just selection of firms lowering pricing.

An investigation by Mortgage Solutions into product transfer windows of the top 10 lenders also piqued readers’ interest.

 

Nationwide cuts tracker deals and remortgage fixes

 

Nationwide increases maximum LTV and LTI limits for self-employed

TSB cuts mortgage rates to below five per cent

 

Thousands of first-time buyers in arrears due to Help to Buy scheme stress – reports

 

HSBC confirms rate changes

 

Halifax, HSBC and Coventry BS latest lenders to lower rates – round-up

 

 

Fleet Mortgages lowers two and seven-year fixed rates

 

Brokers urge large lenders to stretch PT windows as many offer under six months

 

Where next for equity release? – Crane

 

L&C signs specialist finance partnership and looks to future

