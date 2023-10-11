Over 5,000 new mortgage and home finance complaints received in H1 2023 – FOS

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) received 5,002 complaints about new mortgage and home finance complaints, an increase from 4,160 in the same period last year.

According to the latest half-year figures, the highest number of complaints in this category were made against Barclays Bank UK with 739 new cases, Bank of Scotland taking second position with 524 new cases and Santander receiving 418 new cases in this category.

Rounding out the top 10 were Natwest with 274, Nationwide with 251, HSBC with 215, Lloyds Bank with 178, Clydesdale Bank with 171, Topaz Finance with 104 and The Mortgage Works with 91.

Within the new mortgage and home finance complaints there were 52 companies mentioned.

The data also noted that the average percentage of upheld cases for the mortgage and home finance segment was 28 per cent, which is lower than the overall average of 37 per cent.

The mortgage and home finance figure are in line with the same period last year which came to 27 per cent.

Overall, the FOS said that it received a total of 93,114 complaints between January and June this year, an increase from 72,978 in the same period in 2022.

This also includes complaints about financial businesses that fall below the publication threshold of 30 new and 30 resolved complaints.

The consumer watchdog attributed the increase to a jump in building and motor insurance complaints, which hit a five-year high last month due to insurers delaying claim pay outs with contractor availability impacting the speed of repairs.

It added that banking and credit complaints had grown significantly, with fraud and scam cases making up approximately half of the increase.

There were 245 businesses featured in the complaint data, up from 212 businesses in the first half of last year.

The FOS said it had upheld 37 per cent of complaints in the consumer’s favour, in-line with the same period last year.

Abby Thomas, chief executive and chief ombudsman at the FOS, said: “Financial complaints have risen again, with cases particularly increasing in the banking and insurance sectors.

“Given the economic challenges people are facing, it’s more important than ever that they feel protected. Whatever their grievance, consumers should expect fair and reasonable treatment from their provider.”

She added: “If consumers don’t feel that’s the case, they can ask our free, independent service to investigate their complaint.”