The West Brom appoints distribution head and strategy and partnership lead

by:
  • 13/11/2023
The West Brom has hired Heather Hazley as its head of distribution and Gurvinder Glenholme as its head of strategy and partnerships.

Hazley joins from Nationwide where she worked for nearly five years as senior executive leader and before that worked at the Royal Bank of Scotland between 1998 and 2018 in various roles.

Glenholme was also previously at Nationwide, where she has worked since 2009 across various strategy and planning roles. She was most recently head of strategic foresight for around two years.

Alex Windle, chief customer officer at the West Brom, said: “This year we’ve made a significant commitment to invest in our people, as we look to develop our business for the future.

“Both Heather and Gurvinder bring with them invaluable expertise, which will be fundamental as the Society continues to grow, and so it’s great to have them both on board.”

Hazley added: “Working for a mutual that is truly purpose driven is something I’m very excited about, so I’m proud to become a part of the West Brom, supporting not only our members but also our local communities.

“Throughout my career I’ve been incredibly passionate about providing excellent customer service through an ever-evolving range of channels, and I look forward to working with our teams to continue to deliver the best for our members.”

Glenholme said: “The environment and culture of the West Brom is what drew me to the business and I’m looking forward to working with teams throughout the Society to continue to make a difference to our members.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining, with a big focus on implementing positive strategic change and delivering even further for both our customers and colleagues.”

