Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/11/2023

There had been rumours of stamp duty cuts, but the Statement was light on other housing announcements.
Speculation about interest rates, further rate cuts and an analysis on broker consolidation also piqued readers’ interest.
Autumn Statement 2023: Underwhelming for housing but govt may have more up its sleeve
Autumn Statement 2023: Mortgage guarantee scheme extended to 2025
Please don’t cut stamp duty in the Autumn Statement – Stimson
‘Far too early’ for interest rate cuts, says Bank of England Governor Bailey
Bank of England to start cutting interest rates in Spring 2024 – Morgan Stanley
Protection penetration, lead generation and tech key priorities, says MAB CEO
Consolidation ‘inevitable’ for ‘cottage industry’ mortgage brokers ‒ analysis