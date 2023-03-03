Nottingham BS donates £20,000 to Turkey earthquake relief

The donation will support Nottingham-headquartered Operation Orphan, which supports vulnerable children and young people across the world and 100 per cent of the donation will go towards work in Turkey.

The earthquake has led to thousands of people losing their lives and an estimated 1.5m people without homes.

The relief efforts will focus on offering shelter and safety to children and young people impacted by the disasters and seeks to reunite them with families when possible.

The donation will cover shelter costs as well as medical equipment and basic supplies like food and water.

Colleagues at The Nottingham can also volunteer two days of their time, funded by the society, to support the charity. Colleague donations will also be matched, the mutual confirmed.

Sue Hayes (pictured), The Nottingham’s CEO, said: “Like others around the world, our team is deeply saddened by the devastating situation unfolding in Turkey and Syria following the series of earthquakes. Seeing many thousands of people lose their lives, families and their homes, we felt moved to help in any way we can.

“We know from working together last year the important work Operation Orphan do supporting children and young people in times of crisis, providing shelter and creating a safe space for those in need.”

She added: “Our colleagues are keen to play a part, so partnering with a fellow Nottingham-based organisation means we can increase our impact with volunteering and collections, in addition to the financial donation from our charitable foundation.

“We’re proud to support such a fantastic Nottingham charity doing hugely important work to help those who have lost everything.”

Brad Moore, co-founder at Operation Orphan, said: “Our team are working hard to ensure children who have lost their parents are located, connected to the correct care structure and supported as they continue to heal from the trauma experienced. We greatly appreciate The Nottingham’s kind donation and look forward to helping support those affected.”

The Samuel Fox Foundation was set up in 2021 and named after the founder of the mutual in 1849. It has donated £110,000 to local charities in 2022 and will increase that amount in 2023.