The top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 18/09/20

  • 18/09/2020
The top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 18/09/20
The biggest story this week was an interview with Accord's Jeremy Duncombe who discussed the current lending climate and the availability of 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) mortgages.

 

The retirement of Mike Jones from Lloyds Banking Group and a further look at high LTV lending from IMLA were among the other top stories this week.

Product changes and rate changes were also among the articles to grab reader attention.

 

 

Accord’s Duncombe on 90 per cent lending, capacity – and the cliff edge that worries him

Mike Jones to retire from Lloyds Banking Group

Banks’ LTV cuts risk making property downturn worse in 2021 – IMLA

House price falls of 14 per cent forecast for 2021

Two-year fixed rates see steepest rise in a decade

Just Mortgages aims to hire up to 90 mortgage brokers for new online model   

HSBC raises mortgage rates by up to 0.55 per cent

L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2020 finalists revealed

Santander increases 85 per cent LTV rates by 0.3 per cent

Lenders must show brokers respect when communicating product changes ‒ analysis

