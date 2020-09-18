The top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 18/09/20

The retirement of Mike Jones from Lloyds Banking Group and a further look at high LTV lending from IMLA were among the other top stories this week.
Product changes and rate changes were also among the articles to grab reader attention.
Accord’s Duncombe on 90 per cent lending, capacity – and the cliff edge that worries him
Banks’ LTV cuts risk making property downturn worse in 2021 – IMLA
Just Mortgages aims to hire up to 90 mortgage brokers for new online model
Lenders must show brokers respect when communicating product changes ‒ analysis