This week’s people moves 07/10/2022 – round-up

  • 07/10/2022
Mortgage Solutions rounds up the main people moves in the mortgage market for the week ending 7 October 2022.

It’s been another busy week for people moves in the industry. Including a new chair for the Lending Standards Boards (LSB) and a plethora of appointments in the specialist lending markets.

Alternative Bridging Corporation

Specialist lender Alternative Bridging Corporation has promoted Taylor Osunsedo to the role of business development manager (BDM). 

Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland today announced the appointment of Rhys Powell as national account manager for its UK intermediary mortgages business.

Bridge Invest

Bridge Invest has hired Jacob Hix as a business development manager (BDM) after he spent a placement year as a loan monitoring officer at the firm.

Buckinghamshire Building Society

Buckinghamshire Building Society has expanded its mortgage sales and processing teams with the appointments of Matt McDougall and Owen Emmerson. Meanwhile, Simon Leslie has taken a role in the recently formed pre-application team.

Capricorn Financial Consultancy

Mortgage broker firm Capricorn Financial Consultancy has appointed Lynnette Scott as its head of people to support its growth strategy.

Hampden and Co

UK private bank Hampden and Co has appointed two new banking directors, Kevin Eagles and Alistair Macpherson, to its team to cover London and Edinburgh.

Hampshire Trust Bank

Hampshire Trust Bank has appointed Uliana Kuzmis as its deputy managing director within its development finance division.

Lending Standards Board

Ken Scott will take up the post of chair of the Lending Standards Board from April 2023.

Norton Home Loans

Norton Home Loans has recruited Mandy Westby to become a roving underwriter.

OnLadder

OnLadder has hired of James Bishop as a consultant to push through FCA authorisation.

Tandem

Digital lender Tandem Bank has appointed three key relationship managers – Gordon Rae, Mark Shelper and David Venn  – to its mortgage division, bringing with them over 70 years of combined experience in the sector.

 

West One Loans

West One Loans has promoted Tom Cantor to the role of head of bridging finance.

YBS Commercial

YBS Commercial has appointed Emily Lynch as a relationship manager on its Midlands team.

 

