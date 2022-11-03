You are here: Home - News -

News

TMPE 2022: Lloyds launches three-year PT to all channels after ‘listening’ to brokers

by:
  • 03/11/2022
  • 0
Andy Mason, Lloyds Banking Group’s head of strategic partnerships and housing, admitted the broker frustration surrounding its three-year direct only product transfer (PT) product had been the outcome of an urgent trial after discussions with government to reach out to struggling, or indebted borrowers.

 

At The Mortgage and Protection Event in Salford yesterday, Mason asked the audience: “Have you seen the three-year PT? So, the story behind this is a really positive [one] because this was all about trying to help people who are going to experience payment shock and we had to quickly implement something. We were talking to government about the help we were giving as well.”

Mason said the bank needed to trial and implement measures quickly to show the working group how it would demonstrably work.

At the start of October, brokers began reporting to Mortgage Solutions that the bank was offering a competitive, three-year transfer product for existing customers coming to the end of their deal, direct-only, in addition to its two, five and 10-year term deals.

Mason added: “Unfortunately, in the translation through the pricing process and the implementation back in the shop, it missed the point and I think it created problems in the broker space.”

 

 

Mason said: “We had a direct product available that was visible to people who qualified through certain criteria. And two things happened. Number one, it wasn’t available in the broker market – big problem for me and for you,” he said explaining to chairperson, Clare Beardmore, director of L&G Mortgage Club.

“Number two, the criteria was too broad. So too many customers of yours could qualify for that product, which inevitably creates conflicts,” he explained.

“We got so much feedback understandably from the market, which was predictable.”

He said in response to this broker feedback, Lloyds launched a three-year fixed product transfer through both direct and intermediary channels, two days ago (at time of writing).

Mason stressed the power of broker feedback, saying “It’s well-priced. We want to listen.”

 

The Mortgage and Protection Event continues in Birmingham today, continuing on to Southampton and London next week. Register here for your free delegate pass.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 10, 2022
StoneX Stadium, London

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.