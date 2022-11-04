From Aldermore to UTB – this week’s new hires and appointments 04/11/2022

Mortgage Solutions rounds up the main people moves in the mortgage market for the week ending 4 November 2022.

In among stories of the end of Help to Buy, the base rate rise and the never-ending stream of product changes, you may have missed some pretty big people moves.

With that in mind, Mortgage Solutions wraps up the key appointments and hires in the mortgage and specialist lending world.

Aldermore

Caroline Mirakian has been appointed head of key accounts and Andy Rowe has been made national sales manager for the South of England at Aldermore Bank.

Cambridge and Counties Bank

Specialist lender Cambridge and Counties Bank has added to its Midlands real estate team with two senior hires, Gary Shepherdson and Vaughan Hobbs.

Dudley Building Society

Dudley Building Society has hired Rob Oliver, formerly Castle Trust Bank’s sales director, as distribution director.

Hampshire Trust Bank

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Chris Daly as managing director of its specialist mortgages division, taking over from Louisa Sedgwick, who remains at the firm as a managing director and part of the commercial leadership team.

Harpenden Building Society

Harpenden Building Society’s head of intermediary sales and distribution, Emily Smith, is set to leave the business.

Hodge

Tim Thompson has joined Hodge’s executive team as chief information officer.

M&G Wealth

M&G Wealth has appointed Ross Liston as chief executive of M&G wealth advice team, where he will lead the company’s advice arm consisting of direct, restricted and independent services.

United Trust Bank

United Trust Bank (UTB) has appointed Jon Phillips to the newly-created role of credit head for asset finance.