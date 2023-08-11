You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/08/2023

by:
  • 11/08/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/08/2023
Italy introducing a windfall tax on banking profits to support mortgage holders caught readers’ interest this week, but it is unlikely that similar moves will be made in the UK.

The trajectory of mortgage pricing and interest rates continued to be of interest to brokers, with a discussion on an alignment of product transfer procuration fees also climbing up the most read list.

The Scottish government launching a consultation on EPCs rounded out the most read this week.

 

Average mortgage rates drop marginally as market steadies – Rightmove

 

Halifax cuts select rates; Santander ups trackers – round-up

 

Italy introduces windfall tax on banking profits to help mortgage holders – will UK follow suit?

 

The blasé attitude towards sudden mortgage withdrawals is not good enough – Hunt

 

MPowered Mortgages cuts prime resi rates; Virgin Money withdraws select products – round-up

 

The mortgage sector ‘mistakenly correlates higher price with customer unfairness’ ‒ Star Letter 04/08/2023

 

Further hikes in base rate expected as it reaches 15-year high – Maddox

 

Why rising interest rates will require fortified vulnerability assessments – Farr

 

Brokers call for alignment in PT proc fees as purchase market wanes

 

Scottish government consults on EPC reform

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customer enquiries since the launch of the Mortgage Charter?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.