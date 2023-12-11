You are here: Home - News -

Tipton and Coseley BS appoints Evetts as CEO

by:
  • 11/12/2023
  • 0
Tipton and Coseley Building Society has appointed Adam Evetts (pictured left) as its chief executive, succeeding Richard Newton (pictured right) who will step down after a decade in the role.

Evetts was most recently risk and compliance director at the mutual, and has been with Tipton and Coseley since 2020.

Prior to that, he was chief risk officer at Vernon Building Society for around three years, and before that was at The West Brom for around five years as head of portfolio analytics and credit policy and then as head of credit risk.

Between 1995 and 2013 he held various senior roles at Yorkshire Building Society.

Newton is stepping down at the end of this year, having been chief executive for 10 years, having worked for 32 years in total at Tipton and Coseley.

 

Thrilled to be leading Tipton and Coseley

Evetts said: “It’s an honour and privilege to be appointed to succeed Richard as chief executive and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be leading the society at such an exciting time.

“The mutual model is as relevant now as it has ever been in our 122 year history and I’m committed to making sure we continue to focus on providing value to our members and supporting our local communities.”

The decision to appoint Evetts was announced in June this year.

In November, Mortgage Solutions reported that the Tipton and Coseley had partnered with the Citizens Advice organisation to support those in need across the West Midlands.

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com.

