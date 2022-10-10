Know Your BDM: Graham Beckett, Econveyancer

This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Graham Beckett, national account manager at Econveyancer.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

I look after some of our key mortgage networks and clubs and their top 10 firms across the UK, based from the South Coast to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?

I had never even heard of Teams prior to March 2020, and now this is one of the most convenient ways of establishing a relationship. However, nothing beats meeting someone face-to-face, and I simply love meeting people, and understanding their business and situations.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I would like to say my experience in the industry and organisational skills put me in a good position.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

My need to keep working on my ability to spin lots of plates both personally and, at work, to keep on top of everything.

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?

Having had too long with no option but Zoom and Teams, I love being out there seeing people, and if this results in the odd traffic jam, that is just the price we pay.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

Treat everyone you way you would want to be treated, and with respect.

What was the greatest lesson you learned during lockdown?

Patience, and placing value on the small things that we sometimes take for granted.

What was the first social event you attended once restrictions were eased?

Difficult to remember as restrictions seemed to change so much, but I seem to recall a socially-distanced street party with our neighbours.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I love being able to understand people’s situations, give solutions and help them develop their businesses.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

A property developer or architect, I reckon – somewhere sunny.

What did you want to be growing up?

A sportsman, but then again, some may say I am still growing up.

What’s your favourite face mask design/pattern to wear?

Has to be tartan.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I was once asked in an interview for a job, whether I would rather fight a horse-sized duck, or a 100 duck-sized horses.