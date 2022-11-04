You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/11/2022

by:
  • 04/11/2022
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 04/11/2022
The Bank of England’s decision to increase the base rate to three per cent and consequent predication of future base rate rises dominated the top 10 this week.

Help to Buy closing for new applications, as well as predications around falls in house prices also piqued readers’ interest.

Bank of England base rate set for biggest single hike since 1989

 

House prices predicted to fall in 2023 as mortgages rates rise – Zoopla

Help to Buy will leave a ‘mixed legacy’ – analysis

 

First-time buyers: time for industry to stand on its own two feet – Bailey

 

Mortgage insiders predict ‘hostile environment’ after base rate rise ‒ analysis

Skipton BS cuts rates and brings out new deals

 

The base rate is almost ‘immaterial’ when it comes to mortgage pricing – Accord Mortgages video

 

UK house prices fall for first time in over a year ‒ Nationwide

 

Nationwide cuts switcher rates as ‘swap rates fall’

Estate agent jailed after making death threats

 

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 10, 2022
StoneX Stadium, London

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/