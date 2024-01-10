You are here: Home - News -

News

Aldermore hires Stefanova and Wright to property team

by:
  • 10/01/2024
  • 0
Aldermore hires Stefanova and Wright to property team
Aldermore has appointed Tatyana Stefanova and Stephen Wright to its property division to the role of relationship manager for Scotland and national account manager.

As national account manager for Aldermore, Wright will work with the firm’s “key strategic partners” to ensure that the bank is offering a “best-in-class service with a personal touch”.

He joins from TSB where he worked for around eight years, initially as a customer service consultant before working his way up to BDM in 2020.

Stefanova joins from LendInvest, where she was a business development manager (BDM) for Scotland for around two years.

Before that, she worked as a telephone BDM for around two years and prior to that was a telephone account manager at Investec for over a year. She also worked at Royal Bank of Scotland for nearly a year.

The lender said that the two hires were a “key moment in its ongoing growth strategy, as the bank strives to help more people to go for it in life and business”.

 

‘Ideal hires for Aldermore’

Nicola Goldie, head of strategic partnerships and growth at Aldermore, said: “Tatyana and Stephen are ideal hires for Aldermore, and I have no doubt that they’ll both play a major role in our future success.

“They fit into our property team’s culture exceptionally well and they both bring genuine expertise to their respective roles.”

Stefanova added: “My career has been built on my passion for property finance. During that time I’ve cultivated a robust understanding of the complexities within our industry. I look forward to hitting the ground running and can’t wait to provide bespoke solutions for our Scottish brokers and their clients.”

Wright continued: “Aldermore sits in an advantageous position within the market, with a real opportunity to drive positive change and deliver added value to the market. I’m joining at an exciting time to help support and shape this next stage of our journey.”

The company has been making changes to its property team, promoting Matt McCullough to head of sales and development, a new role in its property leadership team.

It also promoted Craig Beattie and James Young to national sales managers last year.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.