Aldermore hires Stefanova and Wright to property team

Aldermore has appointed Tatyana Stefanova and Stephen Wright to its property division to the role of relationship manager for Scotland and national account manager.

As national account manager for Aldermore, Wright will work with the firm’s “key strategic partners” to ensure that the bank is offering a “best-in-class service with a personal touch”.

He joins from TSB where he worked for around eight years, initially as a customer service consultant before working his way up to BDM in 2020.

Stefanova joins from LendInvest, where she was a business development manager (BDM) for Scotland for around two years.

Before that, she worked as a telephone BDM for around two years and prior to that was a telephone account manager at Investec for over a year. She also worked at Royal Bank of Scotland for nearly a year.

The lender said that the two hires were a “key moment in its ongoing growth strategy, as the bank strives to help more people to go for it in life and business”.

‘Ideal hires for Aldermore’

Nicola Goldie, head of strategic partnerships and growth at Aldermore, said: “Tatyana and Stephen are ideal hires for Aldermore, and I have no doubt that they’ll both play a major role in our future success.

“They fit into our property team’s culture exceptionally well and they both bring genuine expertise to their respective roles.”

Stefanova added: “My career has been built on my passion for property finance. During that time I’ve cultivated a robust understanding of the complexities within our industry. I look forward to hitting the ground running and can’t wait to provide bespoke solutions for our Scottish brokers and their clients.”

Wright continued: “Aldermore sits in an advantageous position within the market, with a real opportunity to drive positive change and deliver added value to the market. I’m joining at an exciting time to help support and shape this next stage of our journey.”

The company has been making changes to its property team, promoting Matt McCullough to head of sales and development, a new role in its property leadership team.

It also promoted Craig Beattie and James Young to national sales managers last year.