You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/11/2023

by:
  • 03/11/2023
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 03/11/2023
A record number of landlords looking to leave the rental market due to high mortgage payments was most read this week.

The inclusion of the Leasehold Reform Bill in the upcoming King’s Speech along with rate changes from the likes of Barclays, Accord Mortgages, HSBC and Halifax also proved of interest.

The base rate being held at 5.25 per cent this week also piqued readers’ interest.

 

Record number of landlords to leave rental market due to sky-high mortgage repayments

Leasehold reform bill to be included in King’s Speech

 

Barclays, Accord, HSBC and Halifax cut rates ‒ round-up

 

Annual UK residential mortgage rates falling – Rightmove 

 

Remortgaging falls to lowest level since January 1999

 

Base rate frozen at 5.25 per cent as inflation set to hit target by end of 2025

The best of times or the worst of times? The future for buy to let – Stimson

 

Natwest, Accord and Gen H announce rate reductions – round-up

 

Scottish Widows to exit purchase and remortgage market and focus on later life lending

Stamp duty receipts bounce back ‒ HMRC

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 09, 2023
StoneX Stadium, London

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.